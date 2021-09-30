AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices remain Steady

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Third Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average held steady for the second week in a row, with minimal pump price fluctuation over the last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average remains $2.89 which is four cents more than one month ago and 97 cents more than one year ago.

“Consumers should see the usual autumn relief at the pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“But factor in that approximately 16% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico is still shut down because of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas and the concerns about what higher COVID cases could do to the economy, and this uncertainty is helping to keep oil prices elevated,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.72 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.16 for regular unleaded

Tennessee remains the 7th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Fall is here, but instead of taking a seasonal dip, gas prices still reflect summertime levels when demand was higher. The national average dropped a penny on the week to $3.18 after matching a seven-year-high in the prior week. The big culprit in keeping pump prices high is the price of crude oil, which is above $73.00 bbl.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million bbl to 221.6 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand is low at 8.90 million b/d, helping to offset some of the upward pressure caused by higher crude oil prices. With the hurricane recovery and restoration process continuing, pump prices may stabilize. Most Louisiana refineries are running again, as witnessed by storage levels growing by 1.5 million bbl.

However, high crude prices (above $72.00 per barrel) will contribute to gasoline prices likely remaining elevated this fall.

Today’s national average of $3.18 is four cents more than a month ago and is 99 cents more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 68 cents to settle at $73.98. Crude prices increased on the week following the release of EIA’s recent report showing that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 3.4 million bbl to 414 million bbl.

Additionally, crude prices rose after the Federal Reserve signaled it could raise interest rates in 2022 and end its bond-purchase program that has supported the economy since the start of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. For this week, crude prices could continue their ascent if EIA’s next report shows another weekly decline.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.94), Nashville ($2.93), Cleveland ($2.89)

metro markets – Memphis ($2.94), Nashville ($2.93), Cleveland ($2.89) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.83), Morristown ($2.85), Clarksville ($2.85)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.892 $2.894 $2.887 $2.849 $1.926 Chattanooga $2.829 $2.836 $2.808 $2.787 $1.849 Knoxville $2.874 $2.873 $2.871 $2.841 $1.915 Memphis $2.940 $2.936 $2.941 $2.922 $1.951 Nashville $2.933 $2.937 $2.923 $2.872 $1.955 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

