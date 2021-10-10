Austin Peay State University Soccer falls to Southeast Missouri at home, 1-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer team was unable to overcome a third-minute goal and dropped a 1-0 decision to Southeast Missouri, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (3-8-2, 0-4-0) outshot the Redhawks, 14-6, and each side put a pair of shots on goal in the match. Southeast Missouri (4-8-0, 1-3-0) goalkeeper Bailey Redden made saves on both shots she faced, while Governors keeper Peyton Powell was only able to save one of the shots she faced.

Southeast Missouri got on the board early when Hannah Compernolle used assists from Abby Tremain and Kiana Khedoo to find the back of the net in just the third minute. Olivia Prock and Claire Larose put shots on goal in the ninth and tenth minutes, respectively, but neither was able to best Redden.

APSU also had four shots that were blocked by Southeast Missouri defenders, with Rachel Bradberry having two of her team-high three shots never make it to the goalkeeper. Freshman Sarai Faulkner and Larose each had one shot that was blocked by the Redhawks defense. Austin Peay State University has now dropped four-straight matches to start Ohio Valley Conference play.

Box Score

Southeast Missouri 1, Austin Peay 0

1 2 F Southeast Missouri 1 0 1 Austin Peay 0 0 0

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will have Military Appreciation Night when it hosts a Thursday match against Tennessee Tech at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field at 6:00pm. The Governors then make the trip to SIU Edwardsville for a 2:00pm, October 17th contest at Ralph Korte Stadium in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.