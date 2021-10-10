Marsha Blackburn Report: Discussing Children’s Online Safety With The Facebook Whistleblower

Washington, D.C. – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we honor those in the fight against breast cancer and pray for healing. Make sure to schedule your routine screening this month and encourage the ladies in your life to do the same!

For too long, Big Tech has demonstrated disregard for our children’s online safety. Facebook in particular failed to implement significant changes to their platforms when it negatively impacted their bottom line. This week, I asked Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to detail the full scope of Facebook’s refusal to prioritize safety.

Fighting DOJ’s Free Speech Crackdown On Parents

Parents have a right to know what their children are learning in school, and to question radical or controversial additions to the curriculum. Organizations representing school boards should be listening to parents, not looking for ways to hide what’s happening in the classroom.

My colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee and I are pleased to lead an effort to push back on the U.S. Department of Justice and protect parental rights.

Requesting Transparency On Resettlement of Afghans in Tennessee

While Tennessee is ready to welcome those Afghans who put their lives on the line to help U.S. troops abroad, the Joe Biden administration must publicly notify state officials before resettling evacuees into our communities.

This week, I joined Senator Bill Hagerty and Governor Bill Lee in sending a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking answers regarding the Biden administration’s plan to resettle more than 400 Afghans in Tennessee without providing transparency on their status or qualification threshold.

Addressing The Border Crisis

Illegal immigration is at a 21-year high, and just last month, we witnessed an unprecedented number of Haitian migrants attempt to cross our southern border in Del Rio, Texas.

Following reports that thousands of those migrants were released into our country, Senator John Cornyn and I, along with 36 of our Senate colleagues, sent a letter this week to DHS Secretary Mayorkas demanding more information.

News You Can Use

Pushing For Greater Opportunity In The Delta Region

Tennesseans deserve access to targeted grant opportunities. However, President Joe Biden has failed to appoint a Federal Co-Chair for the Delta Regional Authority (DRA). The person who holds this post would be responsible for specific grant funding in the eight-state Delta region, which includes Tennessee.

This week, I sent a letter to the White House demanding that the administration fill this critical position and expand grant access for the Volunteer State.

Marsha’s Roundup

Washington radicals want to transform America into a socialist country via Biden’s “Build Back Broke” agenda.

Facebook made their platform more addicting to kids…and it lined their pockets with cash.

The American dream is worth protecting for our children and grandchildren.

Facebook is not interested in making significant changes to improve safety on their platforms if it means they will lose money.

Facebook is prioritizing profit over the well-being of our children.

Under President Joe Biden’s watch, the DOJ is making the FBI an enforcement arm for progressive policies and using federal law enforcement to intimidate concerned parents into silence.

The world is watching to see how the United States responds to the Taliban — one of the most anti-equality, anti-peace, anti-freedom organizations on the planet.

The United States must stand strong against Chinese aggression. Joe Biden needs to provide diplomatic and military support to protect our friends in Taipei.

Flood Assistance

Individuals in Humphreys County are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Programs:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the application phone number at 1.800.621.3362 (TTY: 800.462.7585).

Homeowners and renters in Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphreys counties have until October 25th, 2021 to apply for FEMA for federal disaster assistance and to the U.S. Small Business Administration for low-interest disaster loans.

After FEMA’s disaster declaration, the IRS announced some affected taxpayers are eligible for tax relief. Click here for more information.



