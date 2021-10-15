APSU Volleyball defeats Tennessee State in straight sets

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team picked up its ninth-straight win over Tennessee State with a three-set Ohio Valley Conference victory (25-18, 25-19, 25-23) at Kean Hall that saw graduate student Brooke Moore become the Governors all-time leader in matches played.

Moore entered the weekend series against the Tigers tied with APSU alumna Sammie Ebright (2013-16) for most matches played in a career and passed the mark with her start against TSU, Friday

After the three-set victory, Moore is tied with Stephanie Garrard (1990-93) for most sets played in a career with 498.

The Govs offense was led by junior right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, whose 11 kills marked the fourth-straight match the reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week has reached the double-digit kill mark this season.

Powell’s .476 hitting percentage against the Tigers was the fifth time she has posted over .400 in a match this year.

After a season-high 12 service aces against Murray State Wednesday, the Govs had seven aces against Tennessee State and were led by three apiece from Moore and Marlayna Bullington. It is the eighth time this season Austin Peay has posted seven more aces in a match.

Set-by-set Austin Peay against Tennessee State

Four players posted three or more kills in a first set that never saw Austin Peay State University trail. The Govs finished on a 3-0 run to take the early lead and posted a .405 hitting percentage in the set.

After battling back and forth early in the second set, the APSU Govs used a 7-1 run to take a 17-12 lead and propel them to a 25-19 victory.

Austin Peay State University held a 20-15 advantage late in the third set, but a 7-3 run by the Tigers saw the Govs’ lead trimmed to just one. Kaylah Jackson’s ninth kill of the afternoon gave APSU the two-point lead and forced Tennessee State to call their final timeout, but Jaida Clark sealed the win with her ninth kill.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team looks to finish its weekend sweep of the Tigers at noon, Saturday, before returning home to host Belmont, October 22nd-23rd.

Box Score

Austin Peay 3, Tennessee State 0

1 2 3 Final Austin Peay 25 25 25 3 Tennessee State 18 19 23 0

Match Details

Austin Peay Tennessee State K E TA % K E TA % 1 17 2 37 0.405 12 4 37 0.216 2 15 4 33 0.333 13 7 34 0.176 3 15 5 41 0.244 16 6 35 0.286 47 11 111 .324 41 17 106 .226

Game Leaders

APSU Leaders

Tennessee State Leaders