City of Clarksville relaxes Face Mask Requirement

Clarksville, TN – Effective today, Tuesday, October 19th, 2021, the City of Clarksville will no longer require employees or visitors to wear masks inside City facilities after local medical and government officials confirmed in a meeting yesterday a steady downward trend of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

[320let]As COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, the City strongly encourages using masks in crowded areas and high-risk settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

“The City’s metrics and key indicators of COVID demonstrate we’re one step closer to going back to enjoying the things we’ve missed over the past 18 months,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “However, to sustain this progress and beat this pandemic, we must continue to adhere to the safety precautions recommended by the CDC and stay vigilant.”

Today, all City buildings will display signs that relax the previous mask mandate and will annotate “mask not required, but highly encouraged.” The City’s guidance mirrors that of the County, which went into effect on October 11th.

For more information about COVID-19 Coronavirus, testing centers, vaccination sites, and other resources, please visit https://covid19.tn.gov