Clarksville Police Department releases new photos in Vehicle Burglary at Greenway Parking Lot

The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the person in this photo for the October 17th Vehicle Burglary at the Greenway Parking Lot at Pollard Road.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives with District One have secured better photos with the assistance of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

On October 17th, 2021, between the hours of 10:30am and 11:30am, an unknown individual broke into a vehicle that was parked at the Greenway located at 1101 Pollard Road. The suspect stole money, an Apple iPhone, and multiple debit cards.

At approximately 11:45am an unknown black female used one of the stolen debit cards to purchase four $200.00 gift cards.

Anyone who may know this individual is asked to please contact District One Criminal Investigations at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607. Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

