Clarksville Police Department announces Pedestrian Safety Signs being installed in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports Pedestrian Safety signs and others provided by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office are being put up all over the City of Clarksville to highlight the need for motorists and pedestrians to exercise more caution along our roadways.

There have been 33 Vehicle vs. Pedestrian crashes in the City since January 1st, 2021. 29 of those crashes resulted in injury. 3 were fatal.

Over the last 5 years crash report records indicate that there have been 198 people Injured in Vehicle vs Pedestrian crashes and 16 fatalities.

Clarksville Police asks that motorists slow down and be alert in areas where pedestrians are known to cross the roadways (crosswalks, near intersections, residential housing, and schools).

Obey the hands-free law and be prepared to stop when approaching children playing near the roadway.

Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks and only cross roadways at the intersections rather than crossing against traffic.

Wear bright and /or reflective clothing at night and carry a flashlight to make themselves more visible.

When crossing, clear each lane individually looking before crossing into the next.

CPD Officers will continue to post these and other signs along the roadway as safety reminders. CPD will continue to strive towards reducing the number of people injured or killed in any type of crash in the City through Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Engineering.