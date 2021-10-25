CDC Issues Orders Operationalizing President Joe Biden’s Safer, More Stringent International Travel System

Atlanta, GA – Today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is issuing Orders to implement the new travel policy announced by the Joe Biden administration to safely resume global travel to the United States while protecting health and safety of American communities from COVID-19 Coronavirus. These Orders put in place a stringent and consistent global international travel policy that is guided by public health.

Today’s announcement means that on November 8th, non-U.S. citizens who are not immigrants to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status to fly to the United States. There will be very limited exceptions to this vaccination requirement for certain non-U.S. citizens who are not immigrants, including children under the age of 18.

Fully vaccinated air passengers, regardless of citizenship, will continue to be required to show a negative pre-departure COVID-19 Coronavirus test taken no more than three days before they board their flight to the United States. For passengers who are not fully vaccinated, the rules will tighten to require a test taken no more than one day before departing to the United States.

All air passengers to the United States will also be required to provide basic contact information to airlines before boarding flights to the United States. This will allow airlines to better coordinate with public health agencies to share information when needed to keep the public safe and informed and strengthen their ability to rapidly identify and contact people in the U.S. who may have been exposed to a communicable disease, such as COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Both the U.S. Government and the airline industry are committed to making this process as seamless as possible for the traveling public. These travel requirements will be effective for air travel to the United States from any foreign country at or after 11:01am CT on November 8th, 2021.

Further guidance on the very limited exceptions to these vaccination requirements, what constitutes acceptable proof of vaccination, and other operational details are available on CDC’s website.

Laws and Regulations (cdc.gov)

Travel | CDC