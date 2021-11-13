Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball signs Anala Nelson, Briah Hampton

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young is excited to announce the signing of Anala Nelson and Briah Hampton during the early signing period for the Governors 2021-22 recruiting class.

Young’s debut singing class features Hampton, a 6-2 forward from Cordova, Tennessee, and Nelson, a 5-8 guard from Young’s home state of South Carolina. Last season, the Govs signed all four of their current freshmen – Lyric Cole Kaiden Glenn , and Tameia Shaw – during the early signing period.

“Anala and Briah are two young ladies that fit the mold of the future of Austin Peay women’s basketball,” said Young. “They are versatile attackers, that also have the ability to defend at a high level. They were two players that we targeted early and we are truly elated to officially welcome both young ladies, as well as their families, to our program.

“Not only will they provide excitement on the court, but Briah and Anala are both honor roll students that excel in the classroom and take part in community service initiatives. We are looking forward to having them on campus this summer.”

Meet the APSU Govs

Briah Hampton

After three years at Memphis East High School, Hampton will spend her final prep season at Arlington High School. The 6-1 forward also played for the coach Toby Taylor and the Memphis Elite.

Hampton competed in track and field during her prep career, finishing fifth in the high jump at the TSSAA Division I Small Class Girls meet in Murfreesboro in 2021.

Young on Hampton… “Briah Hampton is a player with so much potential. We want to recruit the state of Tennessee and she comes from a great high school program out of Memphis. We were able to form a strong connection with Briah and her family, and that is a big reason why she is signing with us today. She has great length, size, and athleticism. She has the versatility to play various positions within our offensive system. Defensively, she also has the ability to guard any position on the floor.”

Anala Nelson

A 5-8 guard, Nelson has already been a four-year varsity starter at Lower Richlands High School and has yet to play her senior season. Nelson was named an all-state selection by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association in both her sophomore and junior seasons and was ranked the No. 4 player in South Carolina for the class of 2022 by SC Prep Girls Hoops.

Nelson averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.3 steals per game in her prep career to help lead the Hornets to a pair of region titles. Nelson’s brother, Ja’Cor Nelson, currently plays basketball at Central Missouri, after beginning his career at Campbell in 2017.

Young on Nelson… “Anala Nelson is our first commitment here at Austin Peay. I had an opportunity to begin recruiting her several years ago and watched her game continue to grow. She comes from a basketball family, so she understands the discipline needed to excel at this level. Anala is one of the top players in the state of South Carolina and a competitor that embodies toughness. She will add playmaking ability to our system, while also being a lock-down defender that has the ability to shut down the opposing team’s best player on a nightly basis.”