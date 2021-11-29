Clarksville Parks and Recreation kicks off the holidays with Christmas on the Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – McGregor Park and the Cumberland Riverwalk had hundreds of visitors on a cool and crisp night just before Thanksgiving, including one very special guest, Santa Claus, as he and Mr’s Claus joined Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and his family to officially light 1,000,000 Christmas lights, a holiday tradition in Clarksville.

Tiffany Perkins, an event planning specialist with the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department was one of the organizers of this year’s event.

“Tonight, we’re celebrating our Christmas on the Cumberland 2021 grand opening,” Perkins said. “We’ll have some dance groups out tonight, as well as the Rossview High School band. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts will be here, and our presenting sponsor for this evening is Blue Cord Realty. They’ll be providing free hot chocolate for everyone.”

“We’re going to get these lights turned on and welcome everyone out to enjoy a spectacular Christmas on the Cumberland. It’s a beautiful night, a little chilly, but we have a really great turnout. There are some beautiful families out here, and I’m really excited,” stated Perkins.

The lights will be on display thru January 2nd, 2022, Monday – Thursday until 10:00pm and weekend nights ’til 11:00pm. (This schedule can be affected by weather).

McGregor Park will host holiday activities throughout the season. On December 11th and 18th from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Santa will return and do photos with the kids near the giant Christmas tree in the pavilion next to the museum. There will be family-friendly activities and hot chocolate provided by this year’s sponsors Tender Paws Pet Therapy, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation will also be hosting its annual Christmas Light Run on Saturday, December 11th.

Blue Cord Realty’s Kelly Kellett was excited to be involved this year, saying, “We’re really big cheerleaders for the City of Clarksville. I think, after COVID-19, it’s really important for everyone to have lights, and Christmas, and Santa. Everyone really needs this.” Surely, a sentiment shared by all.

Lee Erwin once again hosted the lighting ceremony, which this year featured performances by dance groups Cast & Crowns, Natalie’s Dance Network, and Dance Force. Each group performed three or four holiday-themed dance routines, with dancers ranging in age from toddler to teen.

Throughout the evening, the crowd was entertained by the Rossview High School band, playing a list of Christmas classics. Around 6:30pm Santa and Mr’s Claus joined Mayor Joe Pitts and First Lady Cynthia Pitts as the switch was thrown, and the half-mile Cumberland Riverwalk was officially lit for the holiday season.

“I’m so thankful that we can be here tonight, for this, our 23rd year of Christmas on the Cumberland. It’s a joy to have people back together, celebrating Christmas on the river with all these beautiful lights, and being entertained by the children of our community” stated Mayor Pitts.

“Mayor Johnny Piper was in office when this tradition started. I want to give credit to him, and to the Parks and Recreation staff who make this such a wonderful event each and every year. I believe there are more than 1,000,000 lights. We hear so many stories from soldiers and others in the community who have family come and visit. They say seeing the lights is a big part of their visit,” Pitts said.

For information on events and activities, go to www.CityofClarksville.com.

Christmas on the Cumberland Photo Gallery