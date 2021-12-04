13 Tennessee Vols Basketball gets 69-54 victory at Colorado

Boulder, CO – Freshman Kennedy Chandler scored a career-high 27 points and No. 13 Tennessee defeated Colorado on the road Saturday, 69-54.

The Volunteers snapped Colorado’s nine-game home win streak at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes also saw their six-game home win streak against top-25 opponents come to a halt.

Chandler shot 13-for-20 from the field in 36 minutes of action, leading the Vols in both scoring and minutes played.

Chandler Takes Over

Santiago Vescovi was Tennessee’s second-leading scorer, totaling 13 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range. John Fulkerson joined Chandler and Vescovi in double figures with 10 points, also adding six rebounds.In his first game back after missing three games due to injury, Josiah-Jordan James logged a team-high +22 in his 26 minutes of action. James scored five points and had team-highs in both rebounds (9) and blocks (4).After going into halftime trailing by 10, Colorado cut Tennessee’s lead to five on four separate occasions in the second half but was never able to draw closer.When the Buffaloes cut the Vols’ lead to five for the final time at 50-45 with 8:34 remaining, James answered with a deep 3-pointer from the left wing that kickstarted a 10-2 Tennessee run. From that point, Colorado never cut its deficit to fewer than nine points.In the first half, Tennessee shot 48 percent from the field—aided by 16 points from Chandler—and took a 34-24 lead into halftime.Colorado was hot out of the gates, racing out to an 8-0 lead in the opening two minutes. Tennessee, however, quickly answered with an 11-2 run to take an 11-10 lead.The Vols and Buffs went back and forth until a Chandler driving layup spurred a 14-5 Tennessee run to end the half. Chandler scored 12 of Tennessee’s points during the run. He finished the first half with 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

Bob Cousy Award candidate Kennedy Chandler’s 13 made field goals were the most by a Vol in a single game since February 19th, 2013.



In comparison to Chandler’s 13-for-20 shooting performance, Colorado’s five starters were a combined 13-for-40 from the field.

Defense Travels

Tennessee held Colorado to 19-for-55 (.345) shooting on Saturday—the Buffaloes’ lowest field-goal percentage at home since December 12th, 2017. Colorado’s 54 points were its fewest in a home game since a 54-46 win over California on March 4th, 2017.

Santi Scoring From All Over

In 27 games last season, Santiago Vescovi scored 18 total 2-point baskets. Through seven games this season, he has made 16 2-point shots. ¡Vamos!

Next Up For Tennessee Vols Basketball

The Tennessee men’s basketball team returns east for the Jimmy V Classic against Texas Tech on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm CT on ESPN.

Box Score

Tennessee 69, Colorado 54