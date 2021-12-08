101st Airborne Division holds Grand Opening for EagleWerx Applied Tactical Innovation Center

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) opened the doors to EagleWerx Applied Tactical Innovation Center (ATIC). This program empowers Soldiers to create innovative solutions to problems.

The provides the resources and network for warfighters and partners in academia and industry to learn, research, innovate, build, and explore new ideas focused on human-centered tactical innovation.

“Here, Soldiers have direct access to entry-level AI and robotics equipment, additive manufacturing, digital fabrication, in-house engineer support, design thinking education, and so much more,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).