Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the scene of the vehicle accident on Madison Street at Denny Road has been cleared and the roadway is back open.

The status of the driver that was life-flighted is reported to be in critical but stable condition, the second driver is reported in stable condition.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator CPD Nemeth at 931.320.0414.