Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 17th, 2021

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work 24/7 on SR 48 for crane operation and building erection for F&M Bank Arena (Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center (MPEC)). There will be a full road closure.

The purpose of this closure is for the logistical construction of the F&M Bank Arena Project. The project needs to set up a crane in the road and erect the exterior precast skin system that encloses that side of the building.

The crane is sized in such a manner as to hoist the 40,000 lbs panels and place them on the building. The crane will sit in the road itself and span curb to curb.

We will have daily tractor loads of precast concrete that will be lifted off each truck and installed on the building. We will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete this work in a timely manner and reopen the roads when complete.

SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

Daily, 7:00am–5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

SR 76 And SR 112

Intersection Improvements consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls will take place on SR 76 and SR 112.

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be grading operations. Lane closures will be intermittent.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455, and Levee construction (by others) will be 24/7. There will be continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split will take place nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am. There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving, and striping. (mm 51- 53).

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to S.R. 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25- LM 24.30) will be nightly from 8:00pm–5:00am.

There will be lane closures on I-24 EB to set barrier rail and for temporary paving on the inside shoulder.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving

On Sunday, December 19th through Wednesday, December 22nd, from 8:00pm until 5:00am. There will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping. Two lanes will remain open at all times. (mm 60 – 62)

I-40

Grading, drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the US70(SR24 Charlotte Pike) westbound exit ramp (LM9.65) will take place Sunday, December 19th and Monday, December 20th from 8:00pm–5:00am. The ramp from I-40 West to SR-24 (Charlotte Pike, US-70), Exit 201 will be closed for a traffic switch and to set barrier rail. The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue.

Nightly, 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for milling, paving and striping. (mm 216 to mm 217)

I-65

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65 NB & SB (mm 96-97) will take place nightly from 8:00pm until 6;00am. There will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB to excavate sign footings.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) will be nightly from 8:00pm–5:00am. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Dickson County

I-40

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177 will take place nightly from 7:00pm until 6:00am. There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both the EB and WB direction if the weather permits.

Hickman County / Humphreys County

I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 near SR 230 (LM 0.00) to the Hickman County Line (mm 152 – 161) will be daily from 7:00am–3:00pm. There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures to complete punch list items and do final clean up the project.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS, and paving mm108 – 119 will be nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am. Milling and Paving Operations. North and south directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramp Closures: Ramps to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. One ramp will be closed at a time. The ramp is to be operational again the following morning.

