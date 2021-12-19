36.7 F
Sports

Tennessee Titans last match up against Pittsburgh Steelers

By News Staff
Tennessee Titans play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.. (Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee TitansNashville, TN – In Week 7 of the 2020 season the Titans hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a showdown between two undefeated teams, marking just the sixth contest in the Super Bowl era that featured two unbeaten squads in Week 7 or later.

The game was initially scheduled for Week 4 but postponed after Tennessee’s COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. Pittsburgh came out with a victory by a score of 27-24, handing the Titans their first loss of the season.

Pittsburgh got on the board on the team’s opening possession with a 16-play drive. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger threw first-down passes to Steelers WR Diontae Johnson and WR Ray-Ray McCloud, and Steelers RB James Conner added a first down on the ground before Roethlisberger connected with Johnson for an 11-yard touchdown as Pittsburgh took an early 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Pittsburgh doubled the lead with a 61-yard touchdown drive. Steelers TE Eric Ebron contributed a 22-yard reception, and Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster added a 21-yard catch before Steelers RB Benny Snell Jr. scored on a one-yard touchdown rush to make it 14-0 Pittsburgh. On the ensuing Tennessee possession, the Titans replied with a touchdown drive of their own. QB Ryan Tannehill threw a 13-yard pass to WR A.J. Brown and a 19-yard gain to WR Adam Humphries before connecting with WR Corey Davis for a four-yard touchdown strike. Tennessee cut the lead, 14-7.

Pittsburgh added two more scores in the second quarter. First, Steelers RB James Conner accounted for 50 of the 55 yards on a possession that resulted in a 38-yard field goal. Next, McCloud returned a punt 57 yards to give Pittsburgh the ball at the Tennessee 17-yard line. Roethlisberger was able to toss a nine-yard touchdown to Johnson to make it a 24-7 game heading into halftime.

On the Steelers opening drive of the second half, Pittsburgh tacked on a 30-yard field goal for a 27-7 advantage, which ultimately became the only points scored by the Steelers in the second half. However, on the ensuing possession, Tannehill quickly found Brown for a 73-yard touchdown as Tennessee inched closer, 27-14.

Later in the third quarter, Roethlisberger’s pass was tipped by DT Jeffery Simmons and caught by LB Jayon Brown at the Steelers 30-yard line. Tennessee capitalized on the turnover with a 51-yard field goal to make it a 27-17 game.

In the fourth quarter, Tennessee constructed a 70-yard scoring drive that featured RB Derrick Henry accounting for 43 yards. Ultimately, Henry dove into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown to make it a one-possession game, 27-24. On the following Pittsburgh possession, the Steelers drove from their own nine-yard line to the Tennessee 19-yard line.

However, Roethlisberger threw an interception in the end zone to DB Amani Hooker for a touchback. With two and a half minutes remaining in regulation and the Titans trailing by three, Tennessee moved the ball efficiently from their own 25-yard line to the Pittsburgh 28-yard line. With 19 seconds remaining, K Stephen Gostkowski attempted a game-tying 45-yard field goal, but the kick went wide right as Pittsburgh handed Tennessee their first loss of the season, 27-24.


Box Score

Week 7: Titans 24, Steelers 27
Sunday, October 25th, 2020 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

  1 2 3 4 Final
Pittsburg 7 17 3 0 27
Tennessee 0 7 10 7 24
