Mayor vs. General Broomball Challenge at Downtown Commons Ice Rink, January 6th

Montgomery County, TN – The public is invited to join the fun at next week’s fourth annual Mayor versus the General Broomball match. Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has challenged Fort Campbell’s Major General Joseph McGee to a backyard broomball game on January 6th, 2022 at 6:00pm at the Downtown Commons outdoor ice skating rink. Fort Campbell was the last to take the trophy in 2020.

“I have loved watching people come together to enjoy the ice this season. Thursday night’s match is an opportunity to experience something a bit different while cheering on the County team and our local heroes from Fort Campbell. It will be a good time for everyone as the County plays hard to reclaim the trophy,” said Mayor Durrett.

“I’m grateful for Mayor Durrett’s invitation to continue the tradition of the annual broomball game. There’s no better place to build lasting friendships and strengthen the bonds between Montgomery County and Fort Campbell than a friendly, but tough competition on the ice.” said Maj. Gen. McGee 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commander.Additional broomball games will take place between the Montgomery County Highway Department and the Clarksville Street Department at 5:00pm and Clarksville Gas & Water will play against the Clarksville Department of Electricity at 7:00pm, following the Mayor vs. the General game.

Lee Erwin will emcee this community event and food will be available from TaterHeadz onsite eatery as well as Driving You Donuts dessert truck.