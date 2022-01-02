Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, January 2nd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – I hope everyone experienced a healthy and happy holiday season.

In the upcoming year, I will continue to represent the residents of Ward 9, both old and new. I encourage all of you to remember that the local government is truly the most democratic element of our government, your concerns and voices truly matter.

Zoning Cases City Departments provide comments or recommendations. These may include requirements for a public road, turn lane or sidewalks. These are recommendations and are not binding. Once approved by the RPC they are submitted to City Council for a vote. Site Plan Application Required for Single-Family and Two-Family dwelling and their accessory structures. No building or structure shall be erected in any zone district until a site plan meeting the requirements has been submitted and approved by the RPC. This plan will go through a review process at the Planning Commission and will be reviewed by a departmental review. The final step – approval by RPC Subdivision Designs The division of a tract or parcel of land into two (2) or more lots, sites, or other divisions requiring new street or utility construction, or any division of less than five (5) acres for the purpose, whether immediate or future, of sale or building development. Major and Minor Plats are approved by the Regional Planning Commission Board of Commissioners at the monthly Planning Commission meetings. The final step – approval by RPC Mr. Tyndall, the director of the RPC, does not chair the committee and does not have a vote, he can only recommend and apply the ordinances.

Please continue to send emails and call me when you have questions or concerns. I work very hard to respond to your emails and questions, if I miss one, please don’t hesitate to remind me I owe you a response. If you are calling, it is better to text first or leave a voice mail, I don’t answer my phone unless I recognize your name. Since I was elected and my phone number was published, I received a great deal of spam calls.I have attended the Regional Planning Commission (RPC) Committee meetings in the past two months, and I am still learning the process:

At the December 28th RPC meeting, the Site Review plan for Tiny Town Commons SR-74-2021 was discussed and the RPC overrode the Street Departments’ requirement that they build a public road with the required setbacks. The road on the left and right of this site (Princeton and Folly Beach) are stubbed for future connection with the intent of building a public road parallel to Tiny Town to Road to relieve traffic.

The RPC will allow, at the developer’s request, a private road with public access. The road will not have the required setbacks and will not be built to public standards and even though it will be used by the public. It was not addressed who will be financially responsible to maintain the road, as well as salt and plow it in the winter.

Once again, the street department presented a plan that would alleviate traffic as we infill, and their recommendations were not supported by the RPC. The city council has one representative on the committee and the members are appointed by the City and County Mayors.

In the future, when you hear my comments and I appear skeptical of zoning cases, please remember that I am working to ensure our infill is respectful to our current residents, we are not creating buyer beware issues, we are building safe, walkable, and sustainable neighborhoods.

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance: First Reading

Passed and I Voted Yes Unless annotated

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

ORD 71 -2021-22 located at the intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. and Millsworth Dr. from C-5 /R-2 to R-4

Acreage: 18.32 CC Ward: 5 Lots/Unit: 218 Population: 588

Statement of Use: To develop a Multi-family project

In October 2021, we voted against rezoning this area, but the builder requested reconsideration indicating they would correct the drainage issues, provide a second entrance into the property, and a sidewalk to the school. Councilperson Marquis sponsored the reconsideration and indicated that she had spoken to the residents, and they did not oppose the changes. They were informed that the property was commercial and could be developed for that purpose. There is a large sinkhole and drainage issues on this property.

ORD 72-2021-22 located at the intersection of Via Dr. and Garden Ter. from R-2 to R-6

Acreage: 2.14 CC Ward: 7 Lots/Unit: 6-8 Population: 24

Statement of Use: To develop a Multi-family project

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Grassland area with a known sinkhole along the western boundary. Grading permit required due to known drainage issue. A preliminary grading plan has been provided to indicate how drainage issues will be improved to accommodate development. There is a flood risk with this property.

located at the intersection of Professional Park Dr. and Stowe Ct. from O-1 to R-4Acreage: 4.41 CC Ward: 12 Lots/Unit: 52 Population: 140APPLICANT’S STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED USE The land-use change would allow for multi-family development which is consistent with the adjoining property to the west. The multi-family use would also provide a buffer between the office use to the north and the single-family residential property to the south.located at the intersection of Liberty Pwky. and Delmar Dr. from R-2 to C-2.Acreage: 0.96 CC Ward: 9 Lots/Unit: 11 Population: 29APPLICANT’S STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED USE To mirror neighboring properties for future commercial development. The developer did not provide their intentions for the property.

ORD 75-2021-22 located at the northern terminus of Sycamore Dr. from R-2 to R-2D

Acreage: 3.05 CC Ward: 7 Lots/Unit: 2 Population: 5

APPLICANT’S STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED USE To build a duplex at the end of Sycamore Dr. The property is very steep.

ORD 76-2021-22 located at the intersection of Cedar Ct. and Herning Dr. from R-3 to R-4

Acreage: 0.78 CC Ward: 6 Lots/Unit: 9 Population: 24

APPLICANT’S STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED USE To extend the current zoning to provide a multi-fanily infill development

ORD 77-2021-22 located at the intersection of Needmore Rd. and Union Hall Rd. from R-1 to R-4

Acreage: 4.91 CC Ward: 11 Lots/Unit: 58 Population: 156

APPLICANT’S STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED USE R-4 is an extension of an adjacent zoning and would provide the community with affordable multi-family housing

ORD 78-2021-22 Amending the official code of the City of Clarksville reapportioning the City of Clarksville for the purpose of electing

persons for the office of city council member [annexed territory along State Route 12 and East Old Ashland City Road]

RESOLUTION 39-2021-22 Adopting a plan of services progress report for annexed territory north and west of Shaw Drive

RESOLUTION 40-2021-22 Adopting a final plan of services progress report for annexed territory north of Britton Springs Road and east of Kay Road

RESOLUTION 41-2021-22 Approving the abandonment of an unimproved right-of-way, located north of Woodmont Blvd. and Old Woodmont

Consent Agenda

ORD 60-2021-22 located at the intersection of Twin Rivers Rd. and Nolen Rd. from R-2 to R-4

This Rezoning request has been denied twice in the past: Estimated 46 Units with a population of 124 people.

This is the final reading for this apartment, the community has opposed this infill for several years. I understand that many of you were writing letters and opposing this before I was elected, but if we are going to defeat this, I need you to do this one more time. The public comment was last month, so please write to all the city council members.

1. Nolen Road and the 3-way intersection at Old Trenton and West Drive do not support additional traffic.

2. The traffic assessment was completed in March 2021, during COVID and prior to the new apartments being occupied.

a. There are 73 Units in the apartment complex on Old Trenton with only one exit to Old Trenton

b. If this rezone request is granted there will be total addition of 123 units (approximately 200 vehicles) added to the traffic at this intersection

3. The request to reconsider the rezoning was granted because they indicated that the new road, Summitcrest which connects Old Trenton and Wilma Rudolph, across from Atlantic Blvd, would relieve the traffic. This is not true because the units do not connect to this road.

4. The end of Nolen Road has the cement factory adding commercial traffic to this narrow road. The city has not improved the road and there are no immediate plans to do so.

5. Old Trenton is considered a collector road but is also narrow and does not have a sidewalk or shoulder for pedestrians. There is a No Trucks Allowed” sign on Old Trenton but it is not enforced.

6. There is no current plan to widen old Trenton or Nolen Road, change the intersection or add sidewalks in the area.

Your story and input are very important. Please contact the Mayor, City Council Members, and the Regional Planning Commission and ask them to vote against this rezoning request because the infrastructure in the area does not support

ORD 61-2021-22 located at the southern terminus of McCormick Ln. from R-2A to R-4

ORD 62-2021-22 located at the intersection of Sango Rd. and Woody Ln. from O-1 to R-5

ORD 64-2021-22 located north of Rossview Rd., west of I-24, & east of the Rossview School Complex from C-4 to C-2

ORD 65-2021-22 located at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd & Fire Station Rd. from C-4 to C-2

Amending the City Zoning ORD of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, as it pertains to Planned Unit Developments and Mixed Use Planned Unit DevelopmentsAccepting the donation of certain real property from the Christian Family to the City of Clarksville for right-of-way purposes for the Spring Creek ParkwayApproving appointments to the Access Board ofAppeals, Airport Liaison Committee, Human Relations Commission, and Regional Planning Commision:

a. Access Board of Appeals Reappointments: Norm Brumblay (January 2022 – December 2023), Alex Morris (January 2022 – January 2024), and Matthew Kenny (January 2022 – January 2024)

b. Airport Liaison Committee: Brian Zacharias (Coterminous, replacing Richard Garrett)

c. Human Relations Commission: Catarino Guzman (January 2022 – December 2024), Melissa Schaffner (January 2022 – December 2024), Joe Shakeenab (January 2022 – December 2024), and Denise Smith-Martinez (January 2022 – December 2024)

d. Parking Commission: Wanda Smith (Replacing Travis Holleman) January 22 -Aug 24

e. Regional Planning Commission: Maria Jimenez (January 2022 – January 2026)

RESOLUTION 38-2021-22 Approving a certificate of compliance for sale of wine at Publix, 2300 Trenton Road, Clarksville TN 37040 (CPD – No criminal history)

FINANCE COMMITTEE Councilperson Stacey Streetman

ORD 69-2021-22 (Authorizing the donation of Swan Lake tennis court lighting to the Clarksville Academy ORD 70-2021-22 An ORD accepting the donation of certain real property from Jeffery D. Burkhart and William L. Belew, Jr. and Michelle Belew to the City of Clarksville for the right of way and easement purposes for the Allen Road Intersection Improvement Project

New Business

ORD 69-2021-22 (Authorizing the donation of Swan Lake tennis court lighting to the Clarksville Academy

Please let me know if you agree with “Donating” taxpayer-funded equipment” to a private school. the other option would be to post at Govdeals.com for auction.

ORD 70-2021-22 An ORD accepting the donation of certain real property from Jeffery D. Burkhart and William L. Belew, Jr. and Michelle Belew to the City of Clarksville for the right of way and easement purposes for the Allen Road Intersection Improvement Project