Roxy Regional Theatre’s “The Agitators” performance dates changed to January 24th-February 8th

Clarksville, TN – They agitated the nation, they agitated each other, and, in doing so, they helped shape the Constitution and the course of American history.

Great allies and, at times, great adversaries, Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass relentlessly and passionately fought for the rights of others, developing a friendship that lasted nearly half a century.

Starring APSU Department of Theatre and Dance faculty member Sara Anderson and department chair Marcus Hayes, the story of this enduring but tempestuous friendship comes to life upon the stage of the Roxy Regional Theatre in “The Agitators”, opening Monday, January 24th, at 7:00pm.In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm that evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Young abolitionists when they met in Rochester in the 1840s, Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass were full of hopes, dreams, and a common purpose. As they grew to become the cultural icons we know today, their movements collided, and their friendship was severely tested. This is the story of that forty-five-year friendship — from its beginning in Rochester, through a civil war, and to the highest halls of government.

With a question that still remains unanswered over 150 years after slavery was abolished in this nation and over a half-century after the Civil Rights Act was passed, this powerful, thought-provoking historical drama shows just how far we have come and how far we still have to go.

Written by Mat Smart and directed by Ryan Bowie, “The Agitators” is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company, and produced in part through the generous support of Mary & Rick Konvalinka. Additional funding support has been provided by Brandon & Amanda Pitt, Bradley & Lisa Martin and Stacey Streetman.

Performances run January 24th through February 8th on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:00pm.

Tickets are $30.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Monday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Tuesday performances.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org