Clarksville Police Department are searching for Runaway Juvenile Kiara Moton

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Kiara Moton, (black female).

She was last seen on January 10th at her residence on Elkmont Drive, wearing tights with an African design and a blue and white tie-dye hoodie. She is 5’ 6” tall, about 145 lbs, and has straight brown hair down to her chin.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Neal, 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.