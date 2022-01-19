Volunteers needed immediately for the Manna Cafe Ministries Emergency Warming Center

Clarksville, TN – Rachael Hickman, Development Manager at Manna Cafe Ministries is requesting volunteers to assist in the operation of its emergency warming center which is being set up inside the Ministry’s Refuge Building at 503 D Street.

“We open the emergency warming center when we are expecting temperatures of 32 degrees or below throughout the night,” Hickman said. “This is something Manna has been doing for many years. We keep an eye on the weather, starting at the end of Fall/beginning of Winter.”

Hickman says the facility will be opening tonight (Wednesday, January 19yj), starting at 5:00pm. Anyone in need of this service just needs to sign-in between 5:00pm and 7:00pm.



“Spaces are first-come-first-served,” Hickman said. “We do have limited space, which tends to fill up quickly when forecasters call for several cold days in a row. Right now, it looks like the warming center might be needed from now until the end of the month, but that is dependent on the weather.



“Really, we need volunteers who can work overnight, in two-hour to three-hour shifts, until 6:00am. Without volunteers, we can’t open the center and offer the care and warmth that is needed during this dangerously cold weather.

“We will provide dinner and breakfast for our overnight guests, snacks, and coffee as well. They will also have the ability to get a warm shower.

“If you’re unable to donate time, warm clothes, socks and underwear, blankets, sleeping bags, really anything that might help make the guests more comfortable on these cold nights, can be donated, and is much appreciated.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, reach out to Kim, Manna’s volunteer coordinator, at kim@mannacafeministries.com, or call 931.801.0996. You can also follow Manna Cafe Ministries on social media @mannacafeministries on Facebook or Instagram.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.