Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Firearm discovered at Kenwood High School parking lot, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – School Resource Officers recovered a firearm at Kenwood High School Thursday afternoon, January 27th, 2022 shortly after school dismissal.

The gun was discovered in the vehicle of an 18-year-old student. The vehicle was parked in the Kenwood Middle School parking lot. School administration suspected the student might be in possession of marijuana.

When they searched his vehicle for marijuana, they discovered a gun.

The firearm, a magazine, and 13 rounds of ammunition were immediately taken into possession by the school resource officer. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the vehicle.



There was no threat of violence made against the school.



Deonta Deshawn Williams has been charged with firearm possession during dangerous felony, weapons on school property, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $40,000.