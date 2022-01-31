36.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeNewsMontgomery County Sheriff's Office reports Firearm discovered at Kenwood High School parking...
News

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Firearm discovered at Kenwood High School parking lot, Thursday

By News Staff
Deonta Deshawn Williams
Deonta Deshawn Williams

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – School Resource Officers recovered a firearm at Kenwood High School Thursday afternoon, January 27th, 2022 shortly after school dismissal.

The gun was discovered in the vehicle of an 18-year-old student. The vehicle was parked in the Kenwood Middle School parking lot. School administration suspected the student might be in possession of marijuana.

When they searched his vehicle for marijuana, they discovered a gun.

The firearm, a magazine, and 13 rounds of ammunition were immediately taken into possession by the school resource officer. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the vehicle.
 
There was no threat of violence made against the school.
 
Deonta Deshawn Williams has been charged with firearm possession during dangerous felony, weapons on school property, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $40,000.

Previous articleUse These Steps To Declutter Your Phone
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Concord Drive lane closure for road repair
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online