Friday, February 4, 2022
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Schools to close Friday, February 4th

By News Staff
Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that due to the Ice Storm Warning and predicted significant winter weather, all CMCSS schools, and District offices will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 4th, 2022.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), parts of Montgomery County could experience ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch through the early morning hours. Travel is expected to be dangerous, if not impossible, through Friday, and downed trees and power outages are expected in the Ice Storm Warning area.


CMCSS will use the 4th of 5 inclement weather stockpile days tomorrow.

Officials are strongly discouraging travel tonight and tomorrow. Please use caution if you must travel. CMCSS hopes all our families stay safe and warm.

