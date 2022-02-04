City of Clarksville City offices to open 2 hours late due to Hazardous Travel Conditions

Clarksville, TN – Due to hazardous travel conditions, City of Clarksville Government offices are on a two-hour delay, opening at 10:00am today, Friday, February 4th, 2022.

City Public Safety and Utility departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

The National Weather Service released a Special Weather Statement for Middle Tennessee this morning, warning of slippery and icy road conditions, along with patchy black ice formations over bridges and overpasses.

Please use caution while driving. Be weather aware and stay safe.