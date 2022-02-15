LifePoint Church recognizes healthcare professionals at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Commander, Col. Vincent B. Myers talks with LifePoint Church Pastors Mark Benton, II, Christian Christenson, and Willie Simpson, before presenting them a certificate of appreciation in the hospital’s Command Sergeant Major Classroom, February 14th, 2022.

The pastors visited the hospital to provide lunch for the staff. Church officials said their Clarksville, Tennessee congregation wanted to show its appreciation to healthcare professionals supporting COVID-19 response efforts in the community.