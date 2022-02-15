54.1 F
LifePoint Church recognizes healthcare professionals at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

By News Staff
LifePoint Church Pastors (from left) Mark Benton, II, Christian Christenson and Willie Simpson with Col. Vincent B. Myers. (Maria Christina Yager, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Commander, Col. Vincent B. Myers talks with LifePoint Church Pastors Mark Benton, II, Christian Christenson, and Willie Simpson, before presenting them a certificate of appreciation in the hospital’s Command Sergeant Major Classroom, February 14th, 2022.

The pastors visited the hospital to provide lunch for the staff. Church officials said their Clarksville, Tennessee congregation wanted to show its appreciation to healthcare professionals supporting COVID-19 response efforts in the community.


LifePoint Church Pastor Willie Simpson passes a boxed lunch to a Blanchfield Army Community Hospital staff member in the hospital’s Command Sergeant Major Classroom, February 14th. Church officials brought the lunches to feed healthcare workers at the hospital in appreciation for their COVID-19 response efforts in the community. (Maria Christina Yager, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)
