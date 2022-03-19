48.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 19, 2022
HomeEventsMontgomery County to host public meeting about widening Rossview Road
Events

Montgomery County to host public meeting about widening Rossview Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Public Meeting

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County will hold a meeting to discuss the widening of SR-237 (Rossview Road), from east of International Boulevard to east of Kirkwood Road to reconstruct and widen approximately 3.1 miles of Rossview Road to a five-lane curb and gutter section.

The meeting will provide a presentation as well as a public question, answer, and comment period.

The public meeting will be held on March 29th, 2020 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at Rossview Middle School located at 2265 Cardinal Lane, Clarksville, TN,

The speaker will be Nicholas Powell, Chief Engineer of Montgomery County Government and HDR Engineering Inc.

Previous articleAPSU Soccer adds Three for 2022 season
Next articleAustin Peay State University Women’s Basketball takes down Furman, 73-59
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online