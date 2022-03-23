APSU Women’s Tennis travels to University of the Cumberlands, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – With one match remaining until Ohio Valley Conference action begins, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces the University of the Cumberlands on Thursday at the UC Tennis Complex in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The match begins at 1:00pm.

The Governors (3-5) have won their last three matches and are coming off their second-straight sweep after defeating McKendree, 7-0, March 15th in Clarksville.



In singles, the Govs have been led by consistent play from Martina Paladini-Jennings and freshman Denise Torrealba. The pair has won five singles matches each, while Torrealba is on a team-best four-match winning streak dating back to the Govs’ February 20th contest against Kentucky.



Torrealba and senior Honoka Nakanishi headline the Govs’ doubles pairings with four wins this spring, including a 2-0 mark from the No. 1 position. Paladini-Jennings and freshman Yu-Hua Cheng also have won a quartet of matches together, winning three of their last four matches while playing exclusively on the No. 3 court.

The University of the Cumberlands (11-4) has won four of its last five matches and is coming off its first regular-season loss to a Mid-South Conference opponent since March 23rd, 2019, after dropping a 5-2 decision against Lindsey Wilson, March 15th.

The Patriots won the MSC Regular Season Championship last season after finishing with a 10-0 mark, but they fell to Lindsey Wilson, 4-2 in the MSC Championship match.

The Patriots return nine players from last season’s team that advanced to the second round of the NAIA Championship, including Tomomi Nagao, the No. 13 player in the NAIA National Singles Rankings who is 13-0 in singles from the No. 1 position.

Nagao and Mikaela Fros highlight the Patriots’ doubles pairings. The No. 17 pairing in the NAIA National Rankings is 9-6 on the season while playing exclusively from the No. 1 position.

About the University of the Cumberlands Patriots

2022 Record: 11-4 (2-1 Mid-South)

2021 Record: 20-4 (10-0 Mid-South)

2021 Season Result: After falling to Lindsey Wilson, 4-2, in the MSC Championship match, the Patriots defeated Indiana Tech, 5-2, in the first round of the NAIA Tennis Championship before having their season end after a 4-0 loss to Keiser in the second round of the tournament.

Returners/Newcomers: 9/6

All-Time Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: First-ever meeting

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ match against the University of the Cumberlands, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team begins their final conference season as a member of the OVC in a April 2nd match against Belmont that begins at 11:00am at the Belmont Tennis Complex in Nashville.