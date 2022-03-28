APSU Softball heads to Murray State, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will make the short trip north Tuesday to Racer Field, to take on Ohio Valley Conference co-leader Murray State for a midweek doubleheader. The first pitch is at 2:00pm.

The Govs (15-15, 2-4 OVC) enter the matchup coming off a 2-1 conference weekend at Morehead State, while Murray State (22-8, 6-0 OVC) swept UT Martin to extend its win steak to 12 games.

Heading into the matchup against the Racers, the Govs are led at the plate by Lexi Osowski, who enters with a .462 batting average, including nine doubles, two triples and eight home runs to go with 26 runs scored and 29 RBI.



Three other Govs also enter the twin bill batting over .300 this season, led by Brooke Pfefferle (.375, 4 HR, 26 RBI) and followed by Kylie Campbell (.333, 3 HR, 15 RBI) and Megan Hodum (.330, 27 runs, 8 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 7-5 record, including a 3.05 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 87.1 innings of work, while Samantha Miener is 5-8, with a 4.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 53 innings and Harley Mullins is 3-2, with a 5.09 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched.

For Murray State, they have four hitters batting over .300 this season, led by Logan Braundmeier (.387, 5 HR, 25 RBI).

In the circle, the Racers have two of the OVC’s top ranked pitchers in Hannah James, who comes in with a 10-3 record, including a 1.05 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 86.2 innings and Jenna Veber, who is 9-4 this season, with a 1.05 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched.

Inside the Lines

Tuesday’s games are the first of two-midweek conference doubleheaders between the Govs and Racers, with Murray State coming to Clarksville, on April 27TH.

Govs have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two programs.

Lexi Osowski needs three RBIs to reach 100 in her career.

Brooke Pfefferle needs two more runs to move into sixth place all-time, with 104 career runs scored.

Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets to Governors home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will return to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field this weekend, as they host Tennessee Tech for a three-game OVC series.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.