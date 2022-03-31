APSU Track and Field heads to Bowling Green for Hilltopper Relays

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team heads to Bowling Green, KY, April 1st-2nd for the Hilltopper Relays, hosted by Western Kentucky University.

The meet will take place at the Charles M. Rutter Track and Field.

Participating Teams

Austin Peay, Lane, Cedarville, Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Kentucky Wesleyan, Purdue Fort Wayne, Alabama A&M, Central State, Kentucky State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Marshall, Lindsey Wilson, Trine.



The first day of competition at the Hilltopper Relays will primarily be in the field as the competition gets started at 12:00pm with the women’s high jump. Following the high jump, it will be the hammer throw, long jump, and shot put before rounding out the day with the 5000-meter run at 5:00pm. Saturday begins at 9:00am with the discus throw while the first running competition begins at 12:00pm with the 4×100 meter relay.



Last weekend in the first meet of the outdoor season, the Govs finished third with a total of 86 points at the Margaret Simmons Invite. The Govs captured four event victories with three coming on the track and one in the field. Junior Kenisha Phillips led APSU on the track, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.15 while also claiming a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash.

Austin Peay State University’s 4×800-meter and 4×400-meter relay teams picked up victories last weekend. In the 4×800-meter relay, the APSU Govs ran a time of 9:32.55 to win the event and finish 13 seconds ahead of the second-placed team. In the 4×400-meter relay, Austin Peay State University finished with a time of 3:54.63 to defeat Central Methodist by three seconds and Jacksonville State by five seconds.

In the field, senior Denia Hill-Tate captured the lone field victory for APSU, winning the high jump with a mark of 1.66 meters. Hill-Tate is the reining 2021 OVC outdoor high jump champion and finished second at the OVC indoor championships in the event. In the hammer throw, Kori McDaniel finished second with a mark of 46.12 meters, the second farthest mark in school history.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

Following the Hilltopper Relays, the Austin Peay State University track and field team is back in action for the OVC trio meet in Murray, KY, Friday, April 15th. APSU then heads to Lexington for the Kentucky Invitational, April 22nd-23rd before taking a trip to Nashville for the Music City Challenge, April 29th-30th.