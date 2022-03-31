Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball hits the road for EKU Beach Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team kicks off a month where it will play 18 matches in 30 days when it travels to the EKU Beach Tournament, Friday and Saturday, hosted by Eastern Kentucky at the EKU Courts in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University kicks off it’s weekend with a Friday match at noon against host Eastern Kentucky before playing a 4:00pm match against Jacksonville State. On Saturday, the Governors play a 10:00am match against North Alabama and a 2:00pm match against Eastern Illinois.

The Governors are 3-0 all-time against the Colonels on the sand and won the last meeting 5-0 at the 2021 EKU Beach Tournament. Eastern Kentucky is 3-10 this season but is on a three-match winning streak after beating Spartanburg Methodist twice and Truett McConnell University.The APSU Govs will take on Jacksonville State for the second time this season after winning 4-1 in the first meeting at the Governors Beach Challenge to improve to 8-2 all-time in the series. The Gamecocks are 0-12 on the sand this season.On Saturday, the APSU Govs will play the first of three matches this week against North Alabama. The Lions lead the all-time series against Austin Peay State University, 3-2, and are 6-8 this season after losing seven of their last eight matches.Finally, Austin Peay State University wraps up the tournament with its second match against first-year program Eastern Illinois. The Panthers are 0-5 this season and the Govs won the first-ever meeting, 5-0, at the Ohio Valley Conference Weekend at Chattanooga.

The Governors are led by the reigning OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week, Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell. Moore and Powell went 4-0 at the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga, pushing their winning streak to seven matches and improving to 7-4 this season in the No. 2 position.

Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead have played exclusively on the No. 1 line for the Governors, where their 6-5 mark is the second-best record on the team. Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring played in the No. 3 position for the APSU Govs in the first two tournament for the Govs, but Erin Eisenhart and Maggie Keenan got the nod their last weekend and posted a 2-2 record.

McInnis saw action in the No. 4 matches with Karli Graham last time out and the duo went 2-2 in their first weekend playing together. Finally, Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs went 3-1 for Austin Peay State University on the No. 5 line in Chattanooga. Jaida Clark and Elizabeth Wheat have both spent time on the No. 5 line for the Govs this season.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After the EKU Beach Tournament, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team hosts a Wednesday double-dual match at 1:00pm against North Alabama at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

The Governors then travel to the GSU Diggin’ Duals, April 8th-9th, hosted by Georgia State at the Georgia State University Sand Volleyball Complex in Atlanta.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.