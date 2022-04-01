Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball defeats Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team stretched its winning streak to three matches after beating Eastern Kentucky, 4-1, and Jacksonville State, 4-1, at the EKU Beach Tournament, Friday, at the EKU Courts.

In the first match of the day, Austin Peay (7-5, 3-1 OVC) fell behind when Eastern Kentucky (3-11) knocked off Erin Eisenhart and Karli Graham in the No. 4 match. However, that was the last point the Colonels would score, as Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs got the Governors back on track and tied the match with a two-set win on the No. 5 line.

In the second wave of matches, Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring dropped their first set before winning two straight to pick up a three-set win and take a 2-1 lead over Eastern Kentucky. Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell, the reigning OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week, clinched the match for Austin Peay State University, picking up a two-set victory on the No. 2 line.



With the match already decided, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead picked up another point for Austin Peay State University with a two-set victory over Eastern Kentucky’s Shannon Stone and Hannah Keating in the No. 1 match.



In the second match of the day, the APSU Govs jumped out to an early lead against the Gamecocks, with Morgan Rutledge and Maggie Keenan earning their first win as a duo in two sets while playing on the No. 5 line. The No. 4 match was the next to go final with Waite and Buggs picking up their second win of the day in three sets.

With a 2-0 lead, Austin Peay State University wasted no time clinching the match and Moore and Powell picked up their eight-straight win on the No. 2 line to secure the win. Jacksonville State was able to get a point back on the No. 3 line when Erin Carmichael and Lena Kindermann beat McInnis and Seyring in two sets.

With the match in hand, Bullington and Mead won their second match of the day when they beat Kylee Quigley and Claire Ochs in three sets to wrap up the match.

EKU Beach Tournament Day One Results

Austin Peay def. Eastern Kentucky, 4-1

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Shannon Stone/Hannah Keating (EKU) 21-18, 24-22

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Sarah Mitchell/Paityn Walker (EKU) 21-18, 21-19

3. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring def. Sydney Schoen/Kaylin Johnson (EKU) 11-21, 21-10, 15-4

4. Maddy Campbell/Elizabeth Fonvielle (EKU) def. Erin Eisenhart/Karli Graham 21-11, 21-14

5. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs def. Kali Walker/Bailey Rima (EKU) 21-16, 21-11

Austin Peay def. Jacksonville State, 4-1

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Kylee Quigley/Claire Ochs (JSU) 21-9 19-21 15-8

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Peyton Pauze/Taylor Thomas (JSU) 21-18 21-9

3. Erin Carmichael /Lena Kindermann (JSU) def. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring 21-18 21-18

4. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs def. Paulina Lindberg /Brooklyn Schiffli (JSU) 21-9 13-21 15-13

5. Maggie Keenan/Morgan Rutledge (APSU) def. Macie Garrison /Carley Lynch (JSU)

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will be back in action at the EKU Beach Tournament, Saturday, when it plays a 10:00am CT match against UT Martin and a 2:00pm CT match against Eastern Kentucky.

The Governors then host a double-dual match against North Alabama, Wednesday, with the first match set to begin at 1:00pm at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex in Clarksville.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.