APSU Baseball loses at #12 Vanderbilt, 12-2

Nashville, TN – Catcher Jack Alexander homered in the sixth inning but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not keep pace with No. 16 Vanderbilt in an 12-2 loss, Tuesday, at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt (21-7) got on the board in the second inning after the first two batters reached safely. Outfielder Calvin Hewitt put down a bunt to move the runners but beat the throw to first. The Govs then committed a pair of throwing errors trying to retire Hewitt on the bases and all three runners scored for a 3-0 lead.

The Commodores tacked on three additional runs in the third and another run in the fourth, extending their lead to 7-0. Shortstop Davis Diaz was responsible for two of those runs, with an RBI single in the third and an RBI double in the fourth.



Austin Peay (10-20) broke up the shutout in the fifth inning. Shortstop John Bolton opened with a single down the right-field line. Left fielder Gino Avros didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, lining a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line to drive in Bolton, who was running on the pitch, to trim the deficit to 7-1.



Vanderbilt responded with four runs in its half of the fifth inning, pushing its lead back to 11-1. Austin Peay catcher Jack Alexander cut into the deficit again in the sixth with a 412-foot home run to left-center field – his team-leading fifth home run this season – to close the gap to 11-2, but the Govs could not get any closer.

Austin Peay State University starter Collin Loose (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits in 2.0 innings of work.

Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell (6-0) struck out 10 batters over 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits while walking none.

Keegan went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Hewett was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Third baseman Gordon was 1-for-2 with three RBI on a double in the fifth inning.

Alexander finished the night 1-for-3 with an RBI and Avros was 1-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Austin Peay offense which posted seven hits against the Commodores.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team begins a six-game Ohio Valley Conference swing with a three-game series at UT Martin, beginning Friday at Skyhawk Field. The Govs then host Eastern Illinois in a three-game series at Raymond C. Hand Park, beginning next Thursday.