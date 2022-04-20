Nashville Sounds shutdown Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park, 7-0

Nashville, TN – Led by starter Dylan File, five Nashville pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in a 7-0 win over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

The last time the Sounds accomplished three consecutive shutouts involved John Wasdin’s perfect game in 2003. Nashville recorded a 3-0 win over Iowa on April 4th, 2003, blanked the I-Cubs 4-0 the following night, then Wasdin tossed a perfect game in a 4-0 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on April 7th, 2003.

Nashville’s current scoreless innings streak is at 27 1/3 innings. The 2003 streak ended at 36 2/3 innings on April 8th, 2003.

File’s third start of the season was his best. The right-hander tossed five innings and limited the Knights to three hits and three walks. He picked up his first win of the year.



Nashville pitchers got run support in the form of two big innings. Tyler White started the scoring with an RBI double in the third and moments later Alex Jackson gave the Sounds a 4-0 lead with a booming three-run homer to deep left field.



White was at it again in the fourth inning when he tripled down the right field line. His second extra-base hit of the night also knocked in his second run of the night. On the very next pitch from J.B. Olson, Jon Singleton drilled a two-run homer into The Band Box to give the Sounds a 7-0 lead.



The relief crew of Peter Strzelecki, Thomas Jankins, Trevor Kelley, and Luis Perdomo finished off the shutout. Each arm out of the bullpen delivered a scoreless inning.



Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Jason Alexander (2-0, 2.70) starts for Nashville against Johan Dominguez (0-1, 1.93) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are now 17-for-17 in stolen base attempts in 2022. Tonight, Corey Ray had two and Garrett Whitley had one.

Tyler White had his first three-hit game of the season (3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI).

Nashville lowered its team ERA to 2.66 – the best in the International League.

