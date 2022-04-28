Tennessee Titans go into 2022 NFL Draft with Seven Picks

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans’ seven total picks are comprised of two compensatory selections and five of their seven original picks. They own choices in Round 1 (26th overall), Round 3 (90th overall), Round 4 (131st and 143rd overall), Round 5 (169th overall), and Round 6 (204th and 219th overall).

Their selections at the end of Round 4 (143rd overall) and Round 6 (219th overall) were awarded as compensatory picks as a result of net losses in unrestricted free agency in 2021.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better players who fall within the compensatory free agent formula than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks within Rounds 3-7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year.



There are 32 compensatory selections every draft in addition to special compensatory selections, which are third-round picks awarded to teams that have a minority employee hired by another club as its head coach or primary football executive (general manager).



The Tenessee Titans surrendered their second-round choice (58th overall) to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 trade that brought wide receiver, Julio Jones, to Tennessee.



Additionally, their seventh-rounder went to the Miami Dolphins along with offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson in a 2021 deal.



Teams are permitted to trade any pick, including compensatory selections.



In six drafts under Jon Robinson, who was hired as general manager in 2016, the Titans have averaged 7.2 picks per draft. They have had as many as 10 picks in 2016 and as few as four in 2018. In the 2021 draft, they picked eight players, including cornerback Caleb Farley in the first round (22nd overall).

Pick 26

In determining draft order, non-playoff clubs select first through 18th, according to the reverse order of their standing (i.e., the team with the lowest winning percentage receives the first pick, the team with the second-lowest winning percentage receives the second pick, etc.). Playoff teams select 19th through 32nd based on their level of advancement in the postseason.



The Tennessee Titans finished 12-5 in the 2021 regular season and advanced to the divisional round. Since they had the third-best record of the four teams to fall in the divisional round and were the only 12-5 team to do so, they received the 26th position in every round.



There has been only one prior occasion in franchise history in which the team used the 26th overall pick. In 1994, the Oilers chose Arkansas defensive end Henry Ford at the spot, and Ford played the next nine seasons with the club. He totaled 24 sacks in 129 games through 2002 and was a part of three playoff seasons (1999, 2000, and 2002).

2022 NFL Draft

The 26th pick a year ago was Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, who was taken by the Cleveland Browns. Newsome was named to the 2021 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team after appearing in 12 games with 11 starts for the Browns.In 55 drafts since 1967, when the NFL and AFL agreed to a “common draft,” there have been 16 total No. 26 overall picks (29.1 percent) that have gone on to make at least one Pro Bowl: linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. (selected in 2009 by the Green Bay Packers), tackle Duane Brown (2008, Houston Texans), defensive end Anthony Spencer (2007, Dallas Cowboys), defensive back Lito Sheppard (2002, Philadelphia Eagles), guard Alan Faneca (1998, Pittsburgh Steelers), linebacker Ray Lewis (1996, Baltimore Ravens), defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield (1993, San Francisco 49ers), defensive end Robert Porcher (1992, Detroit Lions), defensive back Henry Jones (1991, Buffalo Bills), quarterback Jim Harbaugh (1987, Chicago Bears), running back Greg Bell (1984, Buffalo Bills), center Don Mosebar (1983, Los Angeles Raiders), guard Kent Hill (1979, Los Angeles Rams), defensive back Dave Brown (1975, Pittsburgh Steelers), guard Joe DeLamielleure (1973, Buffalo Bills) and tackle Dave Foley (1969, New York Jets). Three of those picks eventually became members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Faneca, Lewis and DeLamielleure.

The draft opens with the first round on Thursday, April 28th at 7:00pm CT. Rounds 2 and 3 are set for the following evening, beginning at 6:00pm CT, and the process concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 11:00am CT.

The draft will take place in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The Draft Theater, where prospects attending the draft will be greeted on the main stage by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFL Draft Experience will be located behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

NFL Draft Broadcasts

All three days of the 2022 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ABC, including Nashville affiliate WKRN News 2.

ESPN and ABC will provide distinct prime-time presentations on Day 1 and Day 2. ESPN will offer a traditional draft telecast, while ABC broadcast will cover the event with an emphasis on the individual journeys of NFL Draft prospects. On Day 3, ESPN’s coverage will be simulcast on ABC.

The draft will be streamed live via NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (phone, PC, tablet, and connected TVs). Restrictions apply. The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry draft programming across the Mid-South with Mike Keith, Dave McGinnis, Amie Wells, Ramon Foster and Rhett Bryan. National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One and ESPN Radio.

Meanwhile, draft information will be updated continuously at TennesseeTitans.com, the Titans mobile app and on all official team social channels