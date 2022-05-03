Clarksville Police Department worked Wreck with Injuries on Trenton Road today

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department responded to a wreck with injuries today at 2105 Trenton Road, just north of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

At approximately 3:54pm, CPD received reports that a vehicle had run off the road and struck a metal utility pole.

Both lanes of Trenton Road were shut down between Hayes Street and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for about an hour and traffic was being diverted.



The public was asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up. The roadway was back open around 5:48pm.



The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and no other information is available for release.