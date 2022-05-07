Austin Peay State University Softball sweeps SIU Edwardsville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team swept SIU Edwardsville in its final home Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader of 2022, Saturday at Cathi Maynard Park, as the Governors defeated the Cougars by 4-1 and 7-1 finals.

With the two victories, head coach Kassie Stanfill picked up her 100th career win at Austin Peay, becoming only the second coach in program history to reach 100 career wins.

Austin Peay 4, SIUE 1

The Govs (29-22, 16-11 OVC) got out to a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Bailey Shorter reaching on a one-out single, move to third on a double by Lexi Osowski and score on an RBI ground out by Brooke Pfefferle.

It would still be 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third, when the Govs would take advantage of an SIUE (18-32, 9-18 OVC) throwing error to score two runs.

Megan Hodum opened the inning with a single, followed by a walk to Shorter, bring up Osowski, who singled to center field, but moved all the way around to third when the Cougars center fielder’s throw went into the Austin Peay dugout, allowing Hodum and Shorter to score, making it 3-0.

The Govs would add a third run in the inning, with Osowski scoring on an RBI ground out by Kylie Campbell, to extend the lead to 4-0.

That would be more than enough runs for APSU starter Harley Mullins (11-7) as she limited the Cougars to one run on five hits in the complete-game victory, while walking one and striking out one.

SIUE would score its lone run in the sixth inning for the 4-1 final.

Austin Peay 7, SIUE 1

In the nightcap, the Govs came out and put up two runs on four hits, with Osowski driving in Hodum with a double and Campbell driving in Osowski with a single.

SIU Edwardsville would cut the Govs lead in half, 2-1, with a solo home run in the top of the fourth, but the Govs would respond with a run of it own in the bottom of the inning, aided by three Cougars errors to push its lead back out to two runs, 3-1.

Austin Peay State University would break the game open in the fifth scoring three times, with all three runs coming on Kendyl Weinzapfel’s first home run of the season, which drove in Pfefferle and Campbell, making it 6-1.



Austin Peay State University would tack on one more run in the sixth, with Hodum opening the inning with a double and score an out later on an RBI ground out by Osowski.



Jordan Benefiel (13-7) picked up the win for the APSU Govs, going the first four innings, allowing one run on five hits, while striking out two, while Samantha Miener picked up her second save of the year, throwing three shutout innings of relief and allowing two hits while striking out three.

Inside the Boxscore

Lexi Osowski’s first inning double in Game 2 was the 46th double of her career and is the most by a Govs player in program history.

With starts in both games, Brooke Pfefferle moved past Brianna Venable (2003-06) for most career starts, with 211th career start.

Bailey Shorter’s single in Game 1 was the 184th hit of her career, tying her with Amanda Travis (1996-99) for the seventh most career base hits in program history.

Osowski’s two RBIs in the doubleheader gives her 113 RBIs for her career, moving her into a tie with Kacy Acree (2016-19) for third-most in program history.

Shorter’s to walks in the doubleheader give her 55 in her career and moving her into ninth-place all-time in program history.

Emily Harkleroad’s stolen base in Game 1 was the 27th of her career moving her into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th-most in program history.

Osowski’s Game 2 double was the 30th extra-base hit of the season, the most by a Govs player in a single season in program history.

The double by Osowski in Game 2 was her 15th of the season and ties her with Jenny Kelley (2000-03) for the most doubles in a single season by a Govs player.

Jordan Benefiel’s win in Game 2 was her 13th of the season, tying her for eighth-most in a single season by a Govs pitcher.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team and SIU Edwardsville conclude their three-game OVC series Sunday, 1:00pm, with a single game, which will be followed by the Govs 2022 Senior Day ceremony honoring Austin Peay State University’s five seniors: Katie Keen, Ali King, Harley Mullins, Brooke Pfefferle and Bailey Shorter.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.