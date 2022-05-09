APSU Women’s Golf finishes First Round of NCAA Golf Championship

Franklin, TN – Making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team shot a first-round 311, led by a three-over 75 from freshman Kaley Campbell, Monday, on the North Course at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

The Governors finished the opening round of the Franklin Regional in 12th place and are 11 shots behind 10th-place Augusta and Kent State. Alabama and Duke are tied for the lead after shooting 287 while host Vanderbilt sits in second place with a score of 288 after 18 holes.

After 18 holes, Campbell is tied for 38th in the field after carding 13 pars – which is tied for the third-best mark in the field – and a single birdie.



Graduate Riley Cooper also used 13 pars to shot a four-over 76 and is tied for 43rd after one round at the par-72, 6,450-yard track. The Clarksville native birdied the par-four first after making the turn and then closed her opening round with seven-straight pars.



After a slow start on the front nine, Taylor Dedmen is tied for 54th after using a pair of birdies to play her final five holes at two-under par and shot a six-over 78. Dedmen played the four par-three holes at one-under par in the opening round, she was one of just nine players under par on the par threes in the field.



The final counting score for the Governors came from freshman Erica Scutt, who shot an 82 to open the tournament. Scutt carded a team-best two birdies and is tied for 62nd after the first round.



Shelby Darnell opened the NCAA Regional with a score of 87, she is tied for 66th in the field after the first day.



The Govs will be paired with Kent State and Augusta on the second day of the Franklin Regional. Darnell will lead the Govs off the first tee at 9:06am, followed by Scutt, Dedmen, Cooper, and Campbell. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for final two rounds of the tournament.



For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.