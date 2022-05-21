Hopkinsville Community College Names 2022 HOPFAME Distinguished Graduate

Hopkinsville, KY – Spencer Harned has been named the 2022 HOPFAME Distinguished Graduate at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).

Harned earned an Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree in industrial maintenance technology upon graduation and completion of the HOPFAME program, which is a work-and-learn partnership between HCC and nearly 20 regional manufacturers.

Harned, who was employed by Novelis during the two-year program, was selected based on his outstanding performance both in the classroom and on the job. The Distinguished Graduate award is the highest honor bestowed in the local FAME chapter and recognizes the graduate who most fully embodies all the key elements of the program. The award considers performance at work, application of professional behaviors and manufacturing core exercises, leadership and grade point average.



HOPFAME is the Hopkinsville chapter of the Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (KYFAME), a collaborative of manufacturers whose purpose is to implement apprentice-style training to create a pipeline of highly skilled workers. Kentucky is one of 11 states with FAME USA programs.



Forty-two participants have completed the five-semester program at HCC since its launch in 2016. HOPFAME students attend classes at HCC two days each week and work at their employer site three days a week. The curriculum includes not only essential hands-on training but also lean manufacturing principles and critical workplace behaviors. Graduates have 18 months of work experience, extensive knowledge in electricity, fluid power, mechanics, fabrication and robotics, as well as personal skills necessary for success.



For more information about HOPFAME, contact the HOPFAME Success Coach at 270.707.3738, email *protected email* , or visit rebrand.ly/HOPFAME.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing, and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.



As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high-wage careers.

