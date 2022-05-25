Showers, Thunderstorms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Numerous waves of showers and thunderstorms will move across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee today through tonight.

A few storms could produce strong to severe winds, especially this afternoon and evening.

Thursday through Tuesday

Additional waves of showers and storms will spread across the area on Thursday, and a few storms could produce strong to severe winds during the day.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.