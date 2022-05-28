Clarksville Police Department reports Three Vehicle Wreck with Injuries on 101st Airborne Division Road, Victory Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a three vehicle wreck with injuries on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Victory Road today, Saturday, May 28th.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:39pm and involved three vehicles. The eastbound lanes of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway were shut down between Victory Road and Ringgold Road.

CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.



The status of those injured is unavailable at this time.



This is still an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Officer Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.