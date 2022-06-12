Affordable Connectivity Program provides Access Free/Low-Cost Intern

Washington, D.C. – A fast, reliable Internet connection has become a critical part of our daily lives. From remote learning and working to networking and searching for jobs, Americans everywhere felt an online shift during the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
And, while the country gradually recovers from the pandemic, the collective need to stay connected remains stronger than ever.
Enter the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)
Falling under the $1.2T bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the ACP is part of a $65 billion broadband Internet initiative designed to bring affordable or even free Internet service to families who qualify.
Eligible households can save up to $30.00 a month, or up to $75.00 if they reside on tribal lands.
So, who qualifies? Here’s a glance at the different criteria from the FCC of which one or more is required:
- Household is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
- Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline.
- Participates in tribal-specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.
- Participates in the National School Lunch or Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income Internet program.
Learn More
Visit fcc.gov/acp for more details and call 844.844.WIFI (844.844.9434) to find a participating provider nearby.