Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 13th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 13th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Oreo is an adult female Shepherd/possibly Border Collie/Heeler mix. She is fully vetted and up to date on shots. She will be spayed before going home. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Blake is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is up to date on vaccinations, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Navey is quite the little character! She is the cutest domestic shorthair, fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She has special needs due to her being deaf but that does not stop her at all! She does need to have another kitty buddy to help her navigate. She enjoys playtime, napping in front of her favorite window, and being with her family.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Autumn is a very sweet 2-year-old girl looking for her forever family. She is a polydactyl ( extra toe beans on her front paws) and is just a little bit shy at first when meeting people but warms up quickly. Autumn is spayed, fully vetted, litter trained, FIV/FELV neg., and on flea/tick prevention.

Autumn can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is a charming Lab mix approximately 6-7 years old. He is fully vetted, shots updated, neutered, housetrained, and on Heartworm prevention. Bruce does seem to prefer men, bonds very quickly, and will be your constant sidekick!

He does need to be the only pet in the home and no children please. He will be a great companion for a single male looking for a hiking or jogging partner or someone retired who is around a lot to give him the attention he deserves.

Come meet Bruce through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry, a Pit Bull Terrier, is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is a very gentle, loving dog and does well with children. Larry needs to be the only dog and no cats please. He just discovered toys and loves running around the yard playing with his toys, ropes, and all things chewy! He loves attention, is very affectionate, and just wants to be loved by his person. A large fenced yard for him to run and play in would be ideal.

Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or /www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Molly is a smaller 6-year-old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed, on Heartworm prevention, microchipped and house trained.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

“Chocolatier” Pups! Nice mixture of Chocolate Labrador and PitBull Terrier (hence Chocolatier) babies, we have Boo-Boo (pictured) and Chloe. These girls are 3 months old, vetted, dewormed, shots are age-appropriate and working on leash training and crate training. They are practically identical except for their noses which is how they are identified! Boo-Boo is the more energetic of the 2 and loves to run and play.

She does take a bit to warm up to other dogs but is unsure about cats. She loves kids, does settle nicely, and could do fine in a smaller home, but a nice yard or frequent trips to the parks to run off their energy would be ideal. Chloe is a bit more mellow of the 2 girls, loves to lay on her bed, play with toys, and is good with other dogs and children. They can be adopted together or separately.



To meet these girls please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Jason Taylor is a gorgeous male domestic shorthair with a striking black coat and green eyes. He’s current on vaccinations, litter trained, and neutered. Jason Taylor is a bit quirky and does tend to start meowing at the moon when it gets dark and he does take a bit to warm up to people but does slowly come around for pets and loving. He would do best in a quiet home and would enjoy a cat companion. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Sassy is a senior American Staffordshire Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Sassy is friendly, affectionate, gentle, loves giving kisses and snuggling on the couch with her people.

She does need a cat-free home. Sassy also prefers a home without young children as she does tend to herd them and the excitement is too much for her. She would love to be the only dog where she can get all the attention. She does well on walks and enjoys being with her family.