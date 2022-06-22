Rotary Club teams with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for Bike Giveaway

Montgomery County, TN – On June 16th, 2022, a collective of enthusiastic, high-achieving, youth attending the District 6760 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), sponsored by Rotary International District 6760, set out to give their time and talent to some deserving Montgomery County children.

Local Sunrise Rotary Club members connected with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to select elementary school children who could use a little summertime recreation in the form of a brand new bike and helmet.

The bikes were purchased by the District 6760 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and assembled by RYLA participants. Robert Huffman explained, “The genesis of this bike giveaway program is to allow the RYLA youth to see their hard work in action. To be able to meet the children after they built their bikes is what we instill here; it’s servant leadership at its best.”



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked to coordinate the event to include a little pep talk to the youth on the art of leadership from the law enforcement perspective.



The event was all smiles, all day. Parents, children, and RYLA participants exchanged some pretty neat stories with each other. If you know someone who would like to get involved with the RYLA program, check out the link below.



https://rotary6760.org/ryla/