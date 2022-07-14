82 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 14, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department investigates Death at Tiny Town Road at Allen Road
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Death at Tiny Town Road at Allen Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 3:56am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to an ambulance call regarding an unconscious 21-year-old black male who was found in the middle of Tiny Town Road near Allen Road.

The individual had a bump on his head and was bleeding from his nose and ears. He was transported to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

Clarksville Police has Tiny Town Road partially shut down near Allen Road however, there is currently one lane open in each direction for motorists.
 
Investigators are on the scene, and CPD is asking the public to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely opened back up.
 
This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.
 
CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications are made.

Previous articleNashville Zoo announces birth of Nigerian Dwarf Goats
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Cayce Drive water outage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online