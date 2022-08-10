Clarksville Police Department reports Cheyenne Maddox Indicted For Aggravated Child Abuse

Clarksville, TN – On August 9th, detectives with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Special Operations Unit arrested 32-year-old Cheyenne Dawn Maddox for Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment of a child in relation to the death of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox.

On July 6th, 2022, at approximately 1:10pm, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a residence on Virginia Terrace where Kadaris Maddox was pronounced deceased following the arrival of first responders.

Based on the investigation, the lead investigator, Detective Bryan Hughes presented evidence to the August session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury, and an indictment was issued for Cheyenne Maddox. She was taken into custody today and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $75,000 bond.



This is still an ongoing investigation and additional charges are still possible, no other information will be released at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hughes, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.