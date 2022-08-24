Clarksville Police Department responds to Wreck with Injuries on Madison Street at Village Way

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a wreck with injuries Wednesday morning, August 24th, 2022 on Madison Street near Village Way involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:06am and the Eastbound lanes of Madison street were reduced to one lane (using the continuous left turn lane as the lane of travel).
There is no other information available for release at this time.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.