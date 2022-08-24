Clarksville Police Department responds to Wreck with Injuries on Madison Street at Village Way

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a wreck with injuries Wednesday morning, August 24th, 2022 on Madison Street near Village Way involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:06am and the Eastbound lanes of Madison street were reduced to one lane (using the continuous left turn lane as the lane of travel).

The motorcyclist was flown by a life-flight helicopter to Nashville and the status of his injuries is unknown at this time. Motorists were asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared. The roadway is back open.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.