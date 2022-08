Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) had to close Tylertown Road from Trenton Road to Winterset Drive today, Monday, August 29th, 2022 because of a gas leak.

The road closure affected the intersections of Roscommon Way, Fallow Drive. Samantha Lane, North Cindy Jo Drive, and Winterset Drive.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) responded to fix the gas leak. The roadway was back open by 6:00pm.