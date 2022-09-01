76 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Clarksville Police Department releases update to Pedestrian Crash on Peachers Mill Road at Millstone Circle

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the pedestrian involved in yesterday’s crash is Sharneice Thornton, 19 years of Clarksville, Tennessee. The last report on her condition was she is stable. Her next of kin has been notified.

Thornton was stuck on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, at 5:12pm at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle.


The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or might have video should contact CPD Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656 ext. 5221.

