78.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Football's Jevon Jackson named ASUN Freshman of the Week
Sports

APSU Football’s Jevon Jackson named ASUN Freshman of the Week

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Football running back Jevon Jackson earns ASUN Freshman of the Week Honor. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU FootballAtlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football running back Jevon Jackson was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The redshirt freshman from Decatur, Alabama rushed for a career-high 167 yards in Saturday’s 63-0 win against Presbyterian. Jackson also found the endzone on a five-yard run to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Jackson’s 167 yards on the ground is the sixth-best mark in the FCS this season and is the best single-game total by a freshman. It was the best single-game rushing performance by a Governors since Brian Snead ran for 227 yards against Tennessee State in the spring of 2021.
 
The 5-9, 201-pound running back leads the ASUN with 167 rushing yards at the end of Week One and ranks third in the league with an average of 83.5 yards per game. Jackson also ranks third in the conference with an average of 7.0 yards per carry.
 
2022 APSU Football - Jevon Jackson. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Austin Peay State University has swept the freshman of the week award to open the season with Jackson joining his teammate Kam Thomas, who was the Week Zero Freshman of the Week.
 
Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb and Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney shared the league’s offensive award. JSU’s Stevonte Tullis was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week and EKU’s Patrick Nations was the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 football season can be purchased at LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). Saturday’s game against Mississippi Valley State is a Red Out, Family Weekend, and Teacher Appreciation Day, a code to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate will be announced soon.

For news and updates on everything APSU Govs football, follow along on Twitter (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball), or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous articleBeatles vs. Stones rock Downtown @ Sundown
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Rufus Johnson Road closed for gas line maintenance work
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online