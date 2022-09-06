Charlotte Knights blank Nashville Sounds, 4-0

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds were dealt a series-opening loss in their first trip to Truist Field in downtown Charlotte this season, falling 4-0 to the Knights on Tuesday night.

Things were quiet out of the gates at the plate, with both teams playing to a scoreless tie through four and a half innings.

Charlotte broke the deadlock with a run in the fifth, then extended their advantage with three more in the seventh on their way to the 4-0 win.

Marcus Walden ended up with a loss despite giving up just one run. The right-hander held Charlotte to three hits and three walks with a strikeout over 5.0 innings. It was his first start since his scary exit after being hit by a line drive last Thursday vs. Memphis.



The Sounds’ patience at the plate paid off in walks but not runs. As a team, Nashville drew three walks but no hits through the first six innings. Joey Wiemer broke up Charlotte’s combined no-hit bid with a double into left field with one out in the seventh. It was the only hit the Sounds had in the contest.



Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night at Truist Field. Left-hander Ethan Small (6-5, 3.98) takes the bump for the Sounds, facing left-hander Kyle Kubat (7-3, 5.08) for the Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (0-for-3, BB) extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a single in the sixth inning. He is hitting .364 (32-for-88) with 21 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBI and 14 walks during the streak. Frelick’s 24-game on-base streak ties Brice Turang (7/7-8/10) for the longest such streak for the Sounds this season.

Jon Singleton drew his International League-leading 103rd walk this season in the third inning.

The Sounds fall to 14-9 in series openers and 37-26 on the road.

This is Nashville’s first shutout loss since July 16th vs. Memphis (10-0).

