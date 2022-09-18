Clarksville Police Department reports Especially Aggravated Robbery at Rony’s Smoke Shop

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at 7:40pm, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to an Especially Aggravated Robbery at Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 No. Riverside Drive.

The suspect is a Black Male about 5 feet tall and possibly had short dreads. He was wearing a shirt over his head and another around his face.

The suspect jumped over the counter, stabbed the victim multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and fled on foot. The victim is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.



Anyone who knows the suspect in the attached photos and video is asked to contact CPD Det. Jason Kurtich at 931.648.0656 ext. 5556, or to submit an anonymous tip, call Crimestoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online to submit a tip at P3tips.com/591